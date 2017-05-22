Flosstradamus to headline Spring Stampede

The third annual Spring Stampede headlining artist will be trap DJ Flosstradamus. Associated Students Inc. Events announced the news through ASI Event’s Instagram story.

Formally a duo consisting of Curt Cameruci and Josh Young from Chicago, Flosstradamus is now solely Cameruci. Young, also known as J2K, announced the split in 2016 and said he would work on a solo career. Flosstradamus is best known for hits like “Soundclash” and “Mosh Pit.”

According to Musical Entertainment Assistant Kelsey Carter, ASI Events picked Flosstradamus after gathering information from a survey they put out earlier this year, as well as accommodating for availability and budget. While he was not listed as an option on the survey, ASI Events felt he was the best fit for the data they had collected from the survey.

Spring Stampede will take place at the Lower Sports Complex from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 3. Tickets can be bought online or in person through the Cal Poly Ticket Office. The concert is only available to Cal Poly students. PolyCard and ticket are required for entry.