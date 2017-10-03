Football’s worst start in fifteen years

The Cal Poly football team lost their sixth straight game after falling to Idaho State 38-34 at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho. This marks the team’s worst start since 2002 when they also started 0-5.

The Mustangs took a 14-point lead with three-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter, but were outscored 21-3 for the remainder of the game. Idaho State (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky) scored touchdowns on three straight drives after the Mustangs took their lead.

The Mustangs dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 17 minutes longer than the Bengals. However, they were not able to hold onto the ball when it mattered most. After the Cal Poly lead was cut to three, the Mustangs were forced to punt after three plays. After a quick Idaho State touchdown strike gave the Bengals a lead on their ensuing drive, Cal Poly posted another three-and-out. Idaho State held the ball for the remaining five minutes for the win.

Quarterback Khaleel Jenkins was the bright spot once again for the Mustangs, breaking the school record for rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback with 202 yards on 25 carries. Jenkins found the endzone four times, twice through the air and twice by himself on the ground.

The Mustangs saw themselves down by 10 points early, but then forced a fumble and a couple short possessions on defense. Jenkins scored two rushing touchdowns and Cal Poly suddenly found themselves up 17-10. The Mustangs were poised to hold that lead going into the half, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cal Poly defense after a third down stop kept the Bengals’ drive alive. On the next play, Idaho State quarterback Tanner Gueller scrambled for a 30-yard touchdown run.

Gueller accounted for 341 yards and three more touchdowns through the air. Each of his touchdowns went for at least 26 yards, one of which was a 70-yard bomb.

Cal Poly scored on their first three drives of the second half, two of which lasted more than five-and-a-half minutes. They were held silent while Idaho State’s offense picked apart the Mustangs’ lead.

Cal Poly will play at Southern Utah (2-2, 0-1 Big Sky) next Saturday, Oct. 7.

