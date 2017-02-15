Fremont Hall in danger of flooding

University Housing has been monitoring shifting soil behind Fremont Hall because of flood concerns with more rain expected to start Thursday and last through the weekend. While they do not anticipate an evacuation, Fremont residents attended a mandatory meeting at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday to address their concerns.

Resident assistants in Poly Canyon Village were checking on rooms with empty beds to see if, in the event that an evacuation was necessary, there was space to put the students.

“We know there are enough available bed spaces in campus housing to accommodate all Fremont Hall residents,” University Housing said in a post on the Cal Poly Parent Facebook Page. “Should they need to relocate, students will receive an email indicating their new housing location, and be provided instructions on where and how to obtain the key to another space.”

Check back for continuous updates.