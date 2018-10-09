Freshman Jordan Grant dies in motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon

Computer engineering freshman Jordan Grant died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a BMW sedan on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande. The BMW driver, a 42-year-old man from Arroyo Grande, was uninjured.

According to KSBY, California Highway Patrol said the car made an unsafe left turn in front of the motorcycle going east on El Campo Road causing Grant to hit the side of the car.

Grant’s death was announced to the student body, faculty and staff of Cal Poly in a campus-wide email from President Armstrong Tuesday morning. The email welcomed all to join in on a memorial service for Grant in the University Union Plaza Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said Cal Poly counseling met with those who knew Grant from his residence hall, WOW group and elsewhere after they were notified of his death to provide support.

“Whenever students feel impacted by this or anything else, we want them to know we are here for them,” Humphrey said. “We want to help students make meaning of what happened and help them live in the moment and support one another.”

Humphrey said that they want students to know they can walk into Counseling Services at the Health Center for help and support, especially when grief and emotions affect them in an unexpected time and way.

Cal Poly Counseling Services are available 24/7 by calling 805-756-2511. The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) also provides confidential counseling services to Cal Poly employees and their families. They have a 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474 to speak with a counselor at any time.