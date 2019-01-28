Frustrated about parking? Now is your chance to have your voice heard

Students, faculty and staff that who have met with on-campus parking troubles now have an opportunity to voice their input on how to overcome ongoing parking challenges by sharing their experience and participating in the 2018-19 Transportation Survey.

Parking services performed similar surveys in 2015 and 2018. The data from the surveys provide information for TAPS to develop commute options that fit community interest and patterns. In an email to Mustang News, Cal Poly Corporation Communication Specialist Aaron Lambert wrote that this survey will be used to determine new solutions for commuters, and reduce trips and emissions.

The survey was arranged in collaboration with Transportation and Parking Services (TAPS), Cal Poly Sustainability and faculty members from the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. Director of Energy Utilities and Sustainability Dennis Elliot wrote in an email to Mustang News that the data from the survey will allow him to quantify the greenhouse gas emissions from commuting to and from campus. Cal Poly Sustainability can then advocate for alternative transportation and other strategies that can result in more efficient use of transportation resources.

Cal Poly also hired Walker Consultants, a global parking consulting firm, to assist in the development of other possible modes of transportation and establishing a long-term parking plan, according to a campus-wide email from TAPS sent January 22. The results from the survey will influence the consultant’s work. The company was selected from a request for proposal process in which multiple submissions were reviewed. Lambert said the project is funded by Parking reserves.

Graphic communication senior Caroline Olesh said she participated in the survey. She has lived on campus all four years of college and brought her car her second year.

“I think hiring consultants to fix the parking issue shows how out of touch parking services is with the students at Cal Poly,” Olesh said. “Students are very vocal about the parking issues including myself, so I don’t understand why they had to pay a consulting firm to get information. Maybe they are doing more in-depth research, but it is obvious what the issues are if you just observe the different parking structures and lots at different times per day.”

Last year, shortage of parking led parking services to restrict freshmen from bringing vehicles to campus. In addition, to overcome on-campus parking challenges, TAPS allowed students to purchase parking passes through a lottery and a first-come first-serve basis at different points in the past couple of years. Yet, many students were not happy with the changes or attempts to fix the parking issue on campus.

“It is ridiculous. [Parking passes were] supposed to go on sale at 10 a.m. and I was on the website five minutes before and ended up being the 900th person in line,” art and design senior Lauren Marshall said. “By the time I luckily got my permit, there was like 1,200 people after me in line. My roommate went on the website at 10 a.m. and was not able to get a permit.”

According to the campus-wide email, the survey will close Thursday, Jan. 31, for the campus community to share their transportation and parking experience.