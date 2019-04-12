Gas prices in SLO are now more expensive than San Francisco as the county average hits $4.061

San Luis Obispo County now has the highest gas prices in California, beating out Los Angeles and San Francisco that have not hit a $4 average since 2015. Across the county, gas averages $4.061 as of Thursday, April 11.

The average gas price per gallon in California is $3.94 as of Thursday night. The U.S. average for gas on the same day is just a little over $2.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

John Karimaghayi is the owner of the Valero on Higuera Street where regular fuel costs $3.93 per gallon when customers pay with cash.

“I’m trying to be the lowest and the way they’re going up the last two days it’s hard,” Karimaghayi said.

In the past two days, Valero had to add about 18 cents on their gas prices, according Karimaghayi.