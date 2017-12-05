Graduation: By the numbers

As we move toward another Cal Poly graduation, it’s important to take a step back and look at how each major is doing. That means taking a look at Career Service’s Graduate Status Report. The statistics detailed in their 2015-2016 Full Report show trends in employment data and post-graduation plans.

The overall respondent rate for this year’s report was around 54 percent of the total 4,565 graduates. The statistics that follow are based on those respondents.

The statistics on employment are perhaps most valuable when it comes to planning for future years. Cal Poly boasts an impressive 75 percent student employment in full-time or part-time jobs, with 17 percent attending graduate school. Additionally, 99 percent of Cal Poly graduates who were seeking work found it within six months of graduating.

The College of Science and Mathematics has the highest percentage of students attending graduate school at 40 percent. The most employed majors right after graduation are from the College of Engineering and the College of Architecture and Environmental Design, with 84 percent employment in either full time or part-time jobs. Across the board, most of the students enrolled in graduate programs across the board chose programs at Cal Poly. Among the most popular graduate programs at Cal Poly are: the Master’s in Education, Master’s in Biological Sciences and Masters in Business Analytics programs.

Overall, Cal Poly students have a high rate of major-related employment after graduation. The annual report shows that 96 percent of students who found full time or part time employment found jobs within their field of study, with only a small deviation in each college.

CAFES OCOB Arch, Environ Cal Poly, Oracle, Foster Farms Adobe, Apple, Cisco Gensler, Devcon Construction, and HKS Engin CLA Sci and Math Apple, Intuit, Lockheed Martin Adobe, Apple, County of San Luis Obispo Adobe, Cal Poly, Lockheed Martin

There is additional information in the 2015-16 graduate report on starting salary numbers, geographical location and gender that has been covered in a previous story by Mustang News. You can find it at mustangnews.net.