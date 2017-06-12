A guide to the SLO summer music scene

As spring quarter at Cal Poly comes to a close, some students pack their belongings and prepare to spend summer break away from San Luis Obispo. But those staying on the Central Coast through September have the chance to soak up all the summer concerts San Luis Obispo has to offer.

Here’s a preview of the music scene in San Luis Obispo County this summer.

Concerts in the Plaza every Friday from June 9 to Sept. 8

Each concert at Mission Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo will bring different local musicians with a wide range of genres, from rock to reggae to jazz.



R&B Jam Series, June 15

The concert at Alex Madonna Expo Center will feature Grammy-winning artist Ashanti (best known for singles “Foolish” and “Rock Wit U”), Mario (best known for “Let Me Love You”) and Lloyd (known for his hit “You”) for a night of rhythm and blues.



The Good Vibes Summer Tour at Avila Beach, June 17

Avila Beach Golf Resort will host a lineup of reggae artists such as Rebelution, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz and Hirie. Hosted by California Roots, this concert on the beach kicks off the first days of summer after Cal Poly’s finals week.



UB40 Ali, Astro & Mickey at Avila Beach, July 7

Avila Beach Golf Resort invites former members of UB40, Ali Campbell and Astro & Mickey Virtue, to reunite for one night. Grammy-nominated UB40 is known for single “Red Red Wine,” among others.

Avila Beach Yoga and Art Festival, July 9

A full day of music and art will take over Avila Beach Golf Resort, with more than 35 yoga classes. The festival includes stand-up paddle board yoga and meditation guides, welcoming all levels of experience. The night will end with performances from Goldboot, FRENSHIP and ROZES.



California Mid-State Fair, July 19 to 30

The fair at the Paso Robles Event Center will host a number of concerts featuring popular artists including The Chainsmokers, Lionel Richie, Keith Urban, John Mayer and more. Tickets to the concerts are sold separately from standard fair entry.



Slightly Stoopid Sounds of Summer Tour, August 6

Back with more reggae sound, Avila Beach Golf Resort will host the popular band Slightly Stoopid joined by Iration, J Boog and The Movement.



ATMOSPHERE Welcome to California Tour, August 12

Fremont Theatre is throwing it back for a night with ’90s and early-2000s hip-hop duo ATMOSHPERE, best known for singles “Sunshine” and “The Best Day.”



Cody Johnson, August 17

The country music star and his band will perform at Fremont Theatre as a part of a tour promoting Johnson’s new album “Gotta Be Me.”



Shaggy, Sept. 6

The singer and DJ will cap off a summer of reggae in San Luis Obispo, some of his hit singles are “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “Boombastic.”