Have the chance to meet and work at businesses in San Luis Obispo at the Local Career Fair

Students will have the opportunity to network with more than 40 companies at the Local Career Fair in Chumash Auditorium Thursday, Feb. 7.

Students can learn about internships, full-time and part-time opportunities with employers from San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara county from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Employers from companies such as iFixit, Rantec Power Systems Inc., The Wonderful Company, Dimes Media and Pacific Wildlife Care will have booths. The full list of employers is available on Handshake, Cal Poly’s jobs portal.

Executive Director of Career Services Eileen Buecher said this year’s list of employers includes a variety of job types attractive to every major at Cal Poly.

The Local Career Fair began during the 2011-2012 academic year.

“It was during a recession,” Buecher said. “My gut is we were all being really creative about how to create more partnerships on behalf of students.”

Career Services spends all year developing and nurturing relationships with employers. There is an employer relations team who researches and meets with prospective employers. Career services consistently communicates with all employers registered on Handshake and sends them quarterly updates on news and upcoming happenings.

Career Services also pays special attention to Cal Poly alumni coming to the career fair as employers.

“We recognize alumni at all of our events,” Buecher said. “We give them a ribbon and we have a homecoming team.”

After San Francisco and Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo is the most common region Cal Poly graduates find work after graduation. Buecher said she believes there is opportunity for growth in San Luis Obispo.