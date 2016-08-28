Hearst Castle reopens, no longer threatened by Chimney Fire

Hearst Castle will reopen to the public Monday Aug. 29 and continue normal operations and tour times, according to a California State Parks press release.

The structure was closed to the public Aug. 20 – 28 due to the proximity of the Chimney Fire. The fire began on Aug. 13 near Lake Nacimiento. As of this morning, the fire is 52 percent contained.

Hearst Castle is no longer threatened by the Chimney Fire and the fire paths affecting the area went down dramatically today, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Jay Smith said. Smith was not aware of any damages to the Hearst Castle area. Mustang News has reached out to Hearst Castle and California State Parks to find out if there have been any major damages to the area.

Update Aug. 29, 10:46 a.m.: There have been no damages to Hearst Castle or the surrounding area except minor fire damage to water lines several miles away, according to Hearst Castle Communications Director Jim Allen. The water lines have been fixed, Allen also said.