How to get involved in greek life

Getting involved in student organizations is one of the many benefits college has to offer. Among the numerous groups highly involved on Cal Poly’s campus are those in greek life. Cal Poly currently has 37 social fraternities and sororities active on campus. Those 37 chapters are divided into three councils: the Interfraternity Council, the Panhellenic Council and the United Fraternity and Sorority Council.

These greek organizations are open to all students and do not have direct ties to any college, major or academic purpose.

Interfraternity Council (IFC)

When: Oct. 8-16

Requirements: Online Registration Prior to Recruitment

Fees: None

Although fall recruitment for the Interfraternity Council does not officially start until Oct. 8, there are earlier events where students considering joining a fraternity can learn more about IFC and its chapters. On Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., IFC will host informational night sessions in Building 28. At these sessions, students can learn more about the recruitment process and how to register.

On Oct. 7 at noon in Chumash Auditorium, there will be a mandatory information session and recruitment schedule review for all registered students. Oct. 8 marks the official start of IFC recruitment with an IFC service event at 11 a.m. on Dexter Lawn. On Oct. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., IFC will host its Kickoff BBQ on Dexter Lawn. Here, potential new members (PNMs) can meet all 16 chapters participating in recruitment. The BBQ is also a chance for PNMs to get rush event schedules for fraternities they are interested in joining. Each chapter’s schedule is different.

Chapter recruitment events for each fraternity are held the following Wednesday through Saturday. Monday is bid day, where PNMs may receive one or more bids from different fraternities. Tuesday is the Day of Silence, where fraternity members are not allowed to contact any PNMs who have received a bid, allowing them time to decide whether to accept or deny their bid. All PNMs must accept their bids by Thursday to become a pledge for a fraternity of their choice.

Panhellenic Association (PHA)

When: Sept. 28-30, Oct. 6-7

Requirements: Online Registration Prior to Recruitment

Fee: $50 before Sept. 16, $55 after Sept. 16

There are 11 sororities in The Panhellenic Association, all of which are unique in design. Formal recruitment starts on the evening of Friday, Sept. 28. Any woman-identifying student who attends Cal Poly may participate if they register online and pay their fee. This year’s recruitment is split into two weekends, rather than the traditional one week, to decrease time demand and class conflicts for PNMs. However, if a PNM still has a conflict on the first day of recruitment, they can submit a class conflict notice to be excused.

The first weekend of PHA recruitment consists of house tours for each sorority. Tours start on Friday, Sept. 28, from on 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and continue onto Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sisterhood day takes place on Sunday, Sept. 30, where each PNM has the chance to learn more about each chapter. The second weekend begins with Philanthropy day, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m to 6:30 p.m. Here, PNM’s can learn about each sorority’s philanthropy, including what specific services each individual group raises awareness and funds for. By Sunday, Oct. 7, PNMs are expected to have narrowed down their choice of chapters. That way, they can have a more personal, direct experience on Preference Night, which takes place from 2 p.m to 6:30 p.m. The following day, Oct. 8, marks the end of recruitment with Bid Night as PNMs gather in Chumash Auditorium at 7 p.m. to see what sorority they have received a bid from. Then, at 8 p.m., they are welcomed home with chapter events.

United Sorority and Fraternity Council (USFC)

When: Sept. 25

Requirements: None

Fees: None

The United Sorority and Fraternity Council is a council composed of 11 fraternities and sororities that are joined under the common root of being culturally based.

Before the start of USFC’s fall recruitment, the council will host “Meet the Multicultural Greek” on Sept. 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Julian A. McPhee University Union (building 65, room 220). This will serve as an information session where students can learn more about what it means to be in a culturally-based Greek organization, as well as voice any questions they may have. USFC will host its annual Recruitment Kick-Off the following day, Sept. 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the University Union Plaza, where students will get the opportunity to meet all of the chapters in USFC. Food will be provided and students can watch the chapters showcase their step, stroll or salute. After this event, each chapter’s recruitment schedule differs from the others. Students will receive one or multiple bids at the end of the week, and they will have the choice to accept the bids or decline.

Each organization has a specific cultural focus, but membership is not limited to individuals of those cultures. Membership is decided without regard to race, religion, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, age or veteran status.