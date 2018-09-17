Icona Pop to headline ASI Welcome Back Concert

Swedish pop DJ duo Icona Pop is set to headline a Welcome Back Concert in the Cal Poly Recreation Center Main Gym (building 43) on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

The duo’s top song, “I Love It,” featured vocals from pop singer Charli XCX and was featured on the Billboard Hot 100.

The concert is free to all students with a valid Polycard. Week of Welcome participants should ask their leaders for details.

ASI said they intend to create a welcoming environment to start off the 2018-2019 academic year.

“This concert symbolizes and celebrates the kickoff of the school year, and Icona Pop is the perfect fit to offer that welcoming environment,” ASI Musical Entertainment Assistant Jenna Diaz said in a press release Sept 13.

For more information, visit the ASI website page.