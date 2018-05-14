IFC and Panhellenic hit with sanctions, mandates and cancellations of social events, yet chapters are finding ways around suspension

As a result of the temporary interim suspension (TIS), Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Panhellenic Association (PHA) chapters are not permitted to host formals for the rest of the year.

According to the terms of the TIS, chapters sanctioned by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities (OSSR) may host one chapter meeting per week, educational meetings and one philanthropic event this quarter.

Chapters not sanctioned by OSSR may host all aforementioned meetings and events in addition to two brotherhood/sisterhood events with an alumni or university adviser present, one parent/supporter event and one alumni event. All must be pre-registered.

Formals, or any parties with alcohol, are not permitted, Dean of Student Affairs Kathleen McMahon wrote in an email to Mustang News.

“In some cases in which events were already planned and for which deposits have already been put down, some chapters are altering their plans to host sisterhood/brotherhood/philanthropy events. Alcohol is not allowed,” McMahon said

According to Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) President Jacob Winter, ZBT has gone to Las Vegas for formal in previous years. However, the chapter did not sponsor a trip this year in compliance with the TIS. Members of ZBT, however, paid out of pocket to go to Las Vegas the weekend May 11-13, so the event would not be considered an official fraternity event. Members of Beta Theta Pi also went to Las Vegas this past weekend.

“It would be very unfortunate if members choose to go ahead and attend formals in Las Vegas, as this would send a disrespectful message to the rest of the Cal Poly community that the TIS is not meaningful and that we are not in a place of moving forward together as community toward positive change in Greek Life,” McMahon wrote.

A push for an education in diversity

In an attempt to bring the campus together, the Panhellenic Executive board is requiring 10 percent mandatory attendance of Panhellenic members at the Lantern Festival May 12 to support USFC chapters and other cultural organizations, according to McMahon. They are also requiring 40 percent attendance of the screening of the Netflix documentary “13th,” which delves into the systemic criminalization of Black Americans.

Although those are the only events that are currently being mandated by the Panhellenic Executive Board, there will be additional events and educational workshops hosted by Fraternity and Sorority Life.

IFC and PHA members were also required to attend labor leader and community organizer Dolores Huerta’s speech May 10.

“As part of our educational process and reinforcing our values of social justice, Fraternity and Sorority Life is requiring [10] percent attendance for all of our chapters at the Dolores Huerta event, both to support the MultiCultural Center’s programming and [to] help our students gain perspective and ideally help them frame their learning around diversity and inclusion by hearing about Huerta’s life and experiences with her work in civil rights,” McMahon wrote.

Chapters with additional sanctions

In addition to the sanctions of TIS, Delta Chi and Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) are on social probation after being found in violation of both the party registration and alcohol policies.

“TKE and Delta Chi are on the sanctions listed on the Probations and Suspensions website in addition to the Temporary Interim Suspension. Whichever process ends later for them will dictate when they are no longer on probation or suspension,” university spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email.

ZBT and Alpha Chi Omega are under investigation for allegedly violating the same policy. Lambda Chi Alpha is also under investigation for an alleged violation of the party registration and alcohol policies, in addition to alleged violation of Registered Student Organization Code of Conduct and falsifying information to a university official.

Party registration procedures

According to the Registered Student Organization Handbook, a party is an event where alcohol is present that occurs at a chapter facility or is endorsed or sponsored by a chapter.

Chapters must begin the party registration process 10 days in advance and registration is required to be turned in at least 24 hours prior to the event or noon of the Friday prior to the event, whichever is sooner.

All alcohol must be brought by attendees or be provided by a third party vendor. Hard alcohol is also not permitted — only beer or wine.

In addition, all parties must have a risk management team and must have a strict registered guest list. A follow-up guest list must be submitted the following Monday by noon, showing who was in attendance along with the birthdates of all persons given wristbands to receive alcohol.

Failure to follow the guidelines, or violation of any policy, results in investigation and potential sanctions.