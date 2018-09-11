IFC and PHA suspension lifted, besides Lambda Chi Alpha

After nearly five months, President Armstrong lifted the IFC and PHA temporary interim suspension, in time for the start of the Fall 2018 quarter. Lambda Chi Alpha, however, still remains on suspension. Mustang News | File Photo

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong has lifted a blanket suspension for Interfraternity Council (IFC) fraternities and Panhellenic Association (PHA) sororities that was implemented April 16, eight days after fraternity Lambda Chi Alpha alumnus Kyler Watkins appeared in blackface and other members of the same fraternity dressed as gang members.

However, the Lambda Chi Alpha national fraternity placed the Cal Poly chapter on suspension through April 2019 and through Cal Poly, Lambda Chi Alpha remains on interim suspension while the state Attorney General’s Office continues its investigation into last spring’s incidents on campus, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

The incident shone a spotlight on Cal Poly’s past, in which many other racist incidents have occurred, including a noose and confederate flags being found in an on-campus crop science house in 2008.

Armstrong announced the suspension after the racist incidents made national headlines and protests and activism pervaded Cal Poly’s campus climate. The suspension did not apply to Cal Poly’s cultural fraternities and sororities.

The suspension limited the events IFC and PHA could host to the following:

Chapters currently sanctioned by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities (OSRR) may only host: Chapter meetings (one per week) Meetings for educational purposes (e.g., workshops, discussions, guest speakers) One philanthropic event during Spring 2018

Chapters not currently sanctioned by OSRR may host: Chapter meetings Meetings for educational purposes (e.g., workshops, discussions, guest speakers) Two brotherhood/sisterhood events with an alumni and/or university advisor present during Spring 2018 (e.g., any chapter event without non-chapter participants); must be registered via Verisky four days in advance One philanthropic event during Spring 2018 One parent/supporter event during spring quarter, if previously registered



The suspension also prohibited alcohol at any events, including but not limited to, chapter facilities, satellite houses and third-party venues.

“The temporary interim suspension was announced in spring quarter [2018] to give our IFC fraternities and Panhellenic sororities the opportunity to step back, examine their organizations and develop specific educational plans for how they will make diversity and inclusion a fundamental part of the fabric of Greek Life,” Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

According to Lazier, all IFC and PHA chapters have submitted their inclusion plans to Student Affairs leadership, and were required to create a Diversity and Inclusion Officer position.

With this progress made, the temporary interim suspension has been lifted,

According to an email sent to members of greek life by Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Kathleen McMahon provided to Mustang News, the plan had to be submitted to Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) staff and needed to include the following items:

Defined learning outcomes and an assessment plan

Implementation timeline, including an element of permanence for future chapter member participation

A requirement for participation of all chapter members

A plan for financial support strategies for prospective/current chapter members to increase access to greek life

Acknowledgement of chapter compliance with all requirements outlined by their respective councils

Acknowledgement of chapter compliance with requirements issued by the FSL Office

Chapters are permitted to implement education plans as soon as the chapter executive board and national/international headquarters deem necessary, and the plan has been reviewed by FSL staff and review committee

“With this progress made, the temporary interim suspension has been lifted. Greek Life organizations will continue to work with Student Affairs leadership to enhance, refine and implement these plans,” Lazier wrote.

Lazier wrote that Student Affairs is developing plans for the coming academic year to make diversity and inclusivity a priority for greek life community members, including “a variety of guest speakers and regular training opportunities.” He also mentioned that the university did not require any chapter to remove letters from their residences because they are private and not owned by the university.

The national Lambda Chi Alpha policy on discrimination reads, “Be It Resolved that membership selection on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, or disability has no place within Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. The Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, therefore, condemns all discrimination and will actively seek to prevent it in all of its Chapters.”

The Lambda Chi Alpha national chapter did not respond to comment on the suspension of the Cal Poly chapter.