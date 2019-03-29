Construction management senior and former KCPR DJ Connor Sullivan (DJ Wet Leather) also received letters from an inmate at the CMC for several quarters. Leonel Moncada is serving a life sentence for one count of first degree murder and one count of battery with serious injury. He enjoys writing to Sullivan about anything that is on his mind.

Like Corcuera, Sullivan played punk music during his show and said he thinks it is the reason inmates wrote to him. Sullivan began responding to letters in Fall 2018 and has even spoken to Moncada on the phone. He said he has never been unsettled by the correspondence and has no reason to be.

“Dude, I’m stoked every time I get [a letter],” Sullivan said. “I keep all of them, obviously … and it’s just nice to talk to somebody who has a completely different worldview than me, which I think is exceedingly rare.”

Moncada has listened to KCPR for almost a decade and began writing to different DJs about eight years ago. He said he first sent letters to make requests for music, but the writing quickly became more meaningful.

Inmates at the CMC have the opportunity to take college-level classes and earn degrees. Moncada is a student himself and likes to listen to KCPR DJs while he studies. He said it keeps him motivated to learn because he is able to connect to a college community.

“I am obviously where I’m at,” Moncada said. “So I’m trying to create an atmosphere. I can do college work, be in college mode, listen to college music and that helps. Being able to elaborately rehearse the material that I’ve learned in school in my letters, or sometimes maybe correspond with somebody who might be taking the same classes helps me consolidate it to memory as well.”

Moncada said he likes the various personalities that come through on-air. The talk shows, he said, are relatable and help break the monotony of prison life.

Kovzelove and Moncada are not the only inmates who write to KCPR DJs. KCPR Adviser Patti Piburn said jail mail has been a part of the station’s history since its inception.

“It’s more normal than you think in broadcast in general,” Piburn said. “This is not an anomaly. It’s actually really common if you work at a TV station or radio station.”

Piburn said she thinks radio can feel very intimate and allows listeners to develop a connection to on-air personalities. Piburn worked in television broadcast for about 20 years and said mail from viewers is almost expected.

Mustang News reached out to KCPR alumni on their private Facebook group to learn more about the history of the correspondence. We received more than 50 comments from former DJs claiming to have received mail from the CMC. Some letters date as far back as the 1980s.

Many alumni claim they still have stacks of letters and artwork from inmates. Some felt uncomfortable with the attention and called the communication “creepy.” Others said they developed relationships with inmates, who they are still in correspondence with today.

At least eight former DJs said they received mail from Brian Simpson, another CMC inmate. Simpson has since been moved to another prison but, according to KCPR alumni, he was a dedicated listener of the station and a great writer.