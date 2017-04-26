‘Islamophobia: A Threat to All’ talk coming to Chumash

Muslim-American Scholar Dalia Mogahed, one of the nation’s most influential voices on Islam, will present “Islamophobia: A Threat to All” Saturday, April 29 in Chumash Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mogahed will talk about the current environment for Muslims-Americans and address misconceptions about Islam, according to a press release from university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Mogahed serves as the director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding in Washington, D.C. and travels the globe speaking to audiences about Islam in the contemporary world, according to the press release.

Professor and Muslim Student Association (MSA) adviser Stephen Lloyd-Moffett expressed his enthusiasm for Mogahed’s talk.

“There are very few Muslim-American voices that speak so clearly and so well to both Muslim audiences and non-Muslim audiences,” Lloyd-Moffet said. “Dalia Mogahed is one of those few voices that inspires both Muslims and non-Muslims.”

Mogahed’s talk — sponsored in part by the university’s MSA, Office of University Diversity and Inclusion, Cross Cultural Centers, Associated Students, Inc and Student Affairs — is free and open to the public and will be followed by a question-and-answer period, according to the press release.