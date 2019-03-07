Joe Callero will not return as Men’s Basketball head coach next season

Cal Poly Men’s Basketball head coach Joe Callero will not be returning to the program after 10 seasons with the team.

Athletics Director Don Oberhelman announced the decision to not bring Callero back on Wednesday.

Callero will still coach the last two games of the season against UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara. Both games will take place at Mott Athletics Center on Thursday, March 7 and Saturday, March 9. If the Mustangs qualify for the Big West Conference Tournament, Callero will continue to serve as head coach for the remainder of the season.

In his 10 years with the program, Callero coached the team to one Big West Conference Tournament championship in the 2013-14 season, receiving a bid to the NCAA tournament in the process. The Mustangs, seeded No. 16 in the tournament, won their play-in game against Texas Southern before losing to No. 1 seed Wichita State.

Cal Poly Athletics has begun the process of finding a replacement for Callero.

Callero declined to comment at this time.