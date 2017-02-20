JoJo ‘Mad Love’ show at Fremont Theater cancelled

JoJo is well known for early 2000s hits like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave.” | Courtesy of Brooke Bipartisan

Due to illness, JoJo’s “Mad Love” tour stop at Fremont Theater on Monday night has been cancelled. According to the singer-songwriter’s Instagram, she is in urgent care for a virus she as been fighting since the beginning of the tour.

She also posted about her condition on Twitter.

JoJo said that refunds for the show will be available at the point of purchase and that the show will be rescheduled.

JoJo is well known for early 2000s hits like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave.”

According to the Instagram post, the “Mad Love” tour will still continue.