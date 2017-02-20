JoJo ‘Mad Love’ show at Fremont Theater cancelled

Due to illness, JoJo’s “Mad Love” tour stop at Fremont Theater on Monday night has been cancelled. According to the singer-songwriter’s Instagram, she is in urgent care for a virus she as been fighting since the beginning of the tour.
ME AT URGENT CARE. Tonight’s #MadLoveTour SAN LUIS OBISPO IS CANCELLED 😷 I’ve been fighting a virus since the beginning of tour, but this morning it grabbed me by the face. I am truly heartbroken to have to cancel, but the doctor said I have to rest today so I can make it through the rest of tour. I want to give you my all so stay tuned for further details on a rescheduled show. If you want a refund it’ll be available at point of purchase. I’m going to rest now and come back strong to continue the tour 💪🏽 I love you and thank you soooooooo much for your support and understanding.
She also posted about her condition on Twitter.
JoJo said that refunds for the show will be available at the point of purchase and that the show will be rescheduled.
JoJo is well known for early 2000s hits like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave.”
According to the Instagram post, the “Mad Love” tour will still continue.