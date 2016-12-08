JoJo’s “Mad Love” tour coming to San Luis Obispo

On Feb. 20, 2017, San Luis Obispo’s Fremont Theatre will welcome singer-songwriter JoJo as a stop on her “Mad Love” tour. The tour kicks off in January and the Central Coast is one of several stops JoJo will make to promote her newest album.

JoJo is well known for early 2000s hits like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave.”

Her last album “The High Road” was released back in 2006, so the debut of “Mad Love” was highly anticipated. Though it has been nearly 10 years since JoJo’s last album release, she has been busy working on the new album and touring the country alongside the all-female

group Fifth Harmony.

Full of original songs and notable guest features like Wiz Khalifa and Alessia Cara, “Mad Love” has already gained significant media attention, from numerous magazine shoutouts to claiming the number one spot on iTunes’ Overall Pop Chart.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketfly.