KCPR to give away two tickets to Coachella

KCPR is giving away two tickets for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the weekend of April 21-23. A six-day festival held in Indio, California, Coachella welcomed 99,000 guests each day in 2016. The popularity of the festival continues to rise as Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar headline this year.

Don’t start planning your Coachella outfits just yet, this is not a typical give-away. Pick up a copy of BURNT, KCPR’s first print magazine, on Thursday, April 13 for directions on how to track down those tickets for weekend two. BURNT will be inside the Mustang News’ newspapers which are located inside the Mustang News newsstand around campus. The magazine is created by the DJs at 91.3 KCPR, nearly 100 Cal Poly students.

If you are unable to pick up a copy of BURNT, details and live updates will be available on KCPR’s website, or @kcpr913 on Facebook and Instagram.