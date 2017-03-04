Kristin Smart investigation still active six months after ‘P’ excavation

Approximately six months after the FBI concluded its excavation project on Cal Poly’s campus in search of evidence in connection to the Kristin Smart case, the results are still being analyzed.

On Sept. 6, 2016, the San Luis Obispo’s Sheriff’s Office and FBI began digging for remains at the “P” in search of evidence in connection to the Kristin Smart case.

Three days later, three items of interest were found and analyzed by the Sheriff’s Office on-site anthropologist before being sent to the FBI headquarters in Virginia to be analyzed by anthropologists and other experts.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9 said that it could take days or weeks to receive results.

Mustang News reached out to Tony Cipolla, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 17. Cipolla had no updates at that time.

On March 3, Mustang News requested updates and the Sheriff’s Office provided a press release stating the investigation is active, but that there are no further updates.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to assess and review the results of the search operation at Cal Poly and develop strategies for moving forward with the investigation,” the press release said. “We ask that we all continue to support the Smart family and would encourage anybody with information related to the case to please share it through Crime Stoppers.”