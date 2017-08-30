Landscape architecture student killed in hit-and-run collision

On Tuesday night, landscape architecture student Kennedy Love was killed in a hit and run just down the street from Cork'n'Bottle Liquor Store on Foothill Blvd. Naba Ahmed | Mustang News

Kennedy Love was killed when struck by a car Tuesday night while he was biking along Foothill Boulevard.

The 22-year-old landscape architecture student was the only one present at the scene of the collision in the area of Ferrini Road and Foothill Boulevard when officers arrived at approximately 11:30 p.m. Officers proceeded to give CPR to Love who was found in the road and not breathing, according to a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers spoke with two witnesses who saw a vehicle enter the Panda Express parking lot with damage to the front driver’s side window. According to the witnesses, two females exited the vehicle to inspect the damage. Officers located the vehicle abandoned on Tassajara Drive near Luneta Drive.

After contacting the registered owner of the vehicle, officers found that the driver was a 17-year-old female, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. She admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving the vehicle that hit Love. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit and run.