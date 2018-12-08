LeAnn Rimes is coming to Cal Poly with “You and Me and Christmas” tour

Grammy Award-winning American singer LeAnn Rimes is coming to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m as part of her “You and Me and Christmas” tour.

Country singer and former Oakland Athletics’ and San Francisco Giants’ pitcher Barry Zito will be joining Rimes as well.

Rimes’ music varies from country to pop. She has several multi-platinum studio albums and was featured on the “Coyote Ugly” soundtrack.

Rimes will be performing a wide range of her songs, from old to new hits. Her tour is a part of the Hallmark Christmas movie, “It’s Christmas, Eve,” which Rimes stars in and will also be performing songs from.

“The concert will be a mix of her classic hits, holiday hits, contemporary holiday music and her new stuff too,” PAC Marketing and Communications Manager Kristen Teufel said.

The concert is open to the public and all ages. Tickets range from $60 to $95. There is a 20 percent discount on non-VIP tickets for Cal Poly students, faculty and staff.

A VIP package is available to purchase for $219; the package includes a meet and greet with Rimes, merchandise, a seat in the first 15 rows and an invitation to the pre-show event where Rimes will have a Q&A and special performance.

“This one’s pretty neat,” Teufel said. “LeAnn Rimes is one of our more well-known artists coming through this season, and so far it seems the interest is around the whole gamut, all ages, really.”

Rimes last performed at Cal Poly in February 2016 for a benefit for the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.