Letter to the Editor: Think Differently

In a feat worthy of a Westworld narrative, I fear Cal Poly students will be trapped in Milo Yiannopoulos’ loop when he visits campus on Jan 31. I can predict it here and now. After being greeted by throngs of protesters outside the event, inside Yiannopoulos will provoke and mock dissenters in the audience. He’ll often emerge with the upper hand, given he’s the one standing on stage with a microphone. In articles and interviews afterward, Yiannopoulos will spin his experience, saying that for all their talk about tolerance, the liberals who protested and yelled at him at Cal Poly weren’t all that tolerant of his viewpoint, deplorable and repugnant as it is. I know, because it happens at nearly every campus he visits.

Cal Poly students are already starting down this path, scurrying to President Jeffrey Armstrong to protect them from Yiannopoulos’ trolling stunt. But I’d like to suggest a different route. Claim as many tickets as you can, stand in line calmly, and when Yiannopoulos starts in on his canned speech, stand up and walk out into the lobby when you see fit. Leaving him behind with only his true believers and the scorn-worthy Cal Poly College Republicans is the best way to neuter his outrage-driven brand, because the only thing that separates Yiannopoulos from the guy screaming the book of Revelation at you on the bus is your willingness to engage. If president-elect Donald Trump follows through on some of his extreme promises, there will be plenty of time and energy to be expended on protests that could make a concrete difference. Unfortunately, all you will be doing by protesting Yiannopoulos is sustaining his career.

I’ve read that several student leaders on campus want the administration — which has an obligation as a public institution to not infringe on First Amendment rights — to make it clear that Yiannopoulos’ brand of hate isn’t welcome on campus. But the best way to show Yiannopoulos that he isn’t welcome is to just not engage. That and lobby your fellow students, which brings me to the Cal Poly College Republicans. Let me read some stats to them. Hillary Clinton lost the election while winning California by 30 points (61 percent to 31 percent). Exit polls project that young voters voted for her by 17 points (54 percent to 37 percent).