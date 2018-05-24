Letter to the Editor: Vote Greg Clayton for Sheriff

This letter reflects the opinions of Sebastian Hamirani, an economics senior and president of Cal Poly Democrats. Letters to the editor do not reflect the viewpoints or editorial coverage of Mustang News.

In less than three weeks, voters will head to the polls for California’s June 5 primary election, where they will choose who will hold several key local offices. Among these is the post of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff.

The campaign for this office has centered on the incumbent’s mismanagement of the county jail, which has an inmate death rate three times higher than the national average. A video released in March documents one of these deaths, that of Andrew Holland. It shows jail staff left Holland, who struggled with schizophrenia, in a restraint chair for 46 hours, far longer than the manufacturer’s recommended maximum. Holland’s extended presence in the chair caused a fatal blood clot. The footage also shows the current sheriff misdirected the public about the medical care Holland received. Disturbingly, deputies are seen laughing while Holland dies in front of them.

Clearly, change is needed. That’s why voters ought to select Greg Clayton to be our next sheriff. A Naval Reserve veteran, Clayton currently runs a successful consulting business where he conducts investigations for government departments and businesses. He spent 13 years as San Luis Obispo Police Department officer, where he had patrol, investigative and SWAT assignments. Clayton will leverage his experience to bring reform. He will place a professional warden in charge of the county jail, establish a Citizen’s Oversight Committee and create an independent medical examiner’s office. Above all, he will work to ensure no else experiences what Andrew Holland did. Please vote Greg Clayton for sheriff June 5.

*This letter has been edited for clarity.