Limited-edition book coming to University Store this week

One thousand copies of a limited-edition book created by Cal Poly students, faculty and staff will be hitting the shelves of the Cal Poly, downtown and online University Store Friday, May 19. “More than a Motto: The Meaning Behind Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing Signature” takes a look at 22 case studies on the university’s unique way of teaching, according to a press release.

The book is dedicated to College of Science and Math Dean Phil Bailey, who is retiring after this year.

“The Cal Poly community has been incredibly supportive of this project from the outset, and we appreciate the countless contributors who’ve helped make this book a reality,” lead author Brian Greenwood said in a press release. “The impact Learn by Doing has on the campus culture is palpable, and we’re excited to celebrate and highlight that which makes Cal Poly truly unique.”

The book has been in development since 2013 and was authored by four Cal Poly faculty members: Brian Greenwood, associate professor in experience industry management, Dawn Janke, director of the University Writing and Rhetoric Center, Lorraine Donegan, professor in graphic communication and Keri Schwab, assistant professor in experience industry management.

Students in University Graphic Systems helped design and produce the book by printing the first 1,000 copies, the largest print job the group has ever taken.

A book launch celebration and dedication to Bailey will take place Friday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the University Art Gallery in the Dexter (building 34). The book will cost $59.