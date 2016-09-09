Lindsey Stirling returns to Performing Arts Center

She is a musician like no other. In a blend of classical violin, modern electronic music, dancing and artistry, Lindsey Stirling is returning to the Cal Poly Preforming Arts Center (PAC). The YouTube sensation will be dazzling audience members Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. as part of her “Brave Enough” tour.

“Brave Enough” began August 2015, featuring many pieces that tell Stirling’s story.

“I’ve learned how to open my heart in a way I’ve never opened it before,” Stirling said on her website. “You have to be brave to do that. That’s why the album is called ‘Brave Enough.’ Vulnerability is often seen as a sign of weakness, however the exact opposite is true. The people who are authentic and vulnerable are the bravest.”

With more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube, three top-selling albums and world-wide tours, Stirling is leaving her mark on the music world at 29 years old. Her recent credits include a song in Disney’s Pete’s Dragon. She has reached the top of Billboard charts and continues her climb to stardom with this newest album.

Stirling is in the center of an ever evolving musical world and captures that idea with her unique style and skill. Her stage shows feature not only her incredible mastery of the violin, but also her skill as a dancer.

Her sold out Cal Poly show in February 2015 sold more than 1,000 tickets, making her concert the second most popular that year.

Tickets to see Lindsey Stirling range from $30 to $75 and are expected to go quickly. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling the PAC box office at (805) 756-4849 during box office hours from noon-6:00 p.m.

“I want people to feel like they can be brave enough do the things they want to do,” Stirling said on her website. “Everybody has hopes and dreams. Teach yourself to gain the courage you may not have in the moment. This record is proof you can.”