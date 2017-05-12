Local athletes compete at Special Olympics

On May 5, athletes and volunteers from San Luis Obispo County gathered for the 2017 San Luis Obispo County Regional Special Olympics (SOSC) held at Cuesta College.

The day consisted of 11 events including wheelchair races, shot put, basketball and swimming.

According to their website, the SOSC programs offered “not only provide people with intellectual disabilities with physical fitness and athletic competition, but also social interaction, community involvement, and empowerment.”

Cal Poly journalism professor Tony Prado said this was his daughter’s second year winning gold in the wheelchair race. Cal Poly students were in attendance as volunteers for recording races and working the booths.