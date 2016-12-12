Mustang News TV /

Local plant nursery combats stigma for people with mental illnesses

by Barbara Levin

Growing Grounds is a non-profit plant nursery located in San Luis Obispo that is a part of the Transition Mental Health Association and implements horticulture therapy.

The nursery has its staff, volunteers and people with mental illnesses work side-by-side to plant and prune plants and take care of the nursery, a form of therapy for some with mental illness.

Students from Cal Poly often volunteer for fun, or through greek life or class requirements.

Growing Grounds is constantly accepting new volunteers.

Read more: Mustang News TV / Off Campus