Local plant nursery combats stigma for people with mental illnesses

Growing Grounds is a non-profit plant nursery located in San Luis Obispo that is a part of the Transition Mental Health Association and implements horticulture therapy.

The nursery has its staff, volunteers and people with mental illnesses work side-by-side to plant and prune plants and take care of the nursery, a form of therapy for some with mental illness.

Students from Cal Poly often volunteer for fun, or through greek life or class requirements.

Growing Grounds is constantly accepting new volunteers.