Local soda company with a unique twist hits the shelves in San Luis Obispo

A new brand of sodas made with all natural sweeteners is hitting the shelves of local Central Coast stores.

Sunshine Bottle Works is a Paso-Robles based company created by their mixologist, Douglas Martin.

Martin says inspiration for the name behind the brand is from San Luis Obispo’s sunshine weather.

The company has debuted three flavors with natural sweeteners: Root Beer, Cream Soda and Spezi (a German-inspired flavor with a blend of cola and orange cream).

Martin says the team is working on creating another flavor, Ginger Beer, that will have some cayenne heat to it.