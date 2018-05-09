Local woman says she speaks to animals

Kristen Houser is a local resident who said she has the ability to communicate with animals. She interacts with them through what she calls “telempathy,” which means she can feel what the animals are feeling. Houser said an animal doesn’t need to be physically present for her to do a reading. She can feel the animal over the phone or by simply looking at a photograph. Houser says by accessing an animal’s “higher-being,” she can even speak with those that have passed away. She said she has had this ability since childhood and believes everyone has the power to connect with their animals.