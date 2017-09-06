Lompoc resident arrested after kidnap and sexual assault attempt

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Guerrero was arrested and booked into San Luis County Jail on Sep. 4 after attempting a kidnap and sexual assault near Higuera Street.

According to a press release issued by the San Luis Police Department (SLOPD), Guerrero was booked for charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape and false imprisonment.

At around 2:30 a.m., SLOPD was notified by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office about the attempt after a witness reported hearing a victim yell for help from a vehicle, saying she had been kidnapped.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle leave the scene and crash after SLOPD’s arrival. Suspect Guerrero attempted to flee the area, but was stopped and taken to Sierra Vista Hospital before being placed under arrest.

San Luis Obispo Police Sergeant Jeff Booth said no personal information can be given out regarding the victim, who chose to remain anonymous.

According to the press release, the victim was downtown at several bars with friends around 1:30 a.m. when she was approached by Guerrero near the 700 block of Higuera near Bubblegum Alley.

Guerrero said the victim’s friends asked him to drive the victim to a friend’s house, but the victim soon realized Guerrero was going the wrong way.

When the victim asked to be returned back to downtown, the press release said Guerrero refused and told the victim she would have sex with him. The victim denied this request and asked him to let her out of the car. Guerrero responded with physical abuse, punching her in the face and chest.

The press release stated Guerrero would not let the victim out of vehicle, but she managed to open the door and jump from the moving car. The victim was taken to Arroyo Grande Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Sergeant Booth emphasized the importance of safety precautions when out late at night.

“It’s all about safety…most safety concepts are the buddy system,” Booth said. “You always go with somebody else so you can watch out for each other.”

As Week of Welcome starts Sep. 10, Booth emphasized the importance of being aware of potentially dangerous situations.

“We’re trying to make sure people don’t get into vehicles that they don’t know the person,” Booth said.