Dylan Ring has more on the new on-campus gourmet restaurant known as “Myron’s.”

While Myron’s is largely visited by faculty and staff, the restaurant’s doors are open to all of campus. However, they do not accept Plu$ Dollars.

The gourmet menu features items like vegetable farro, ahi poke and ribeye steak.

Myron’s is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.