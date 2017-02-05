How to make your Super Bowl a win

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The day is a beloved holiday for many and sports fans everywhere will be celebrating in their own ways. Maybe you’re hosting a Super Bowl party yourself, or maybe you’re looking for a place to share in the fun. Either way, here is your ultimate guide to making sure your Super Bowl experience is a win.

Food and drink

If you’re hosting your own party, Super Bowl food typically isn’t too expensive. To cut even more costs, make your Super Bowl party into a pot luck and take advantage of sales at local grocery stores. Ralph’s has a section specifically filled with Game Day favorites at discounted prices. A drive to Target will bring even more Super Bowl savings. Their websites also provide great recipes for game time snacks.

Where to watch

If you are hosting a viewing party yourself, Fox will broadcast Super Bowl coverage starting at 8 a.m. Kickoff is around 3:30 p.m., with highlights and pregame coverage in between.

If hosting your own party seems like a daunting task, there are many viewing opportunities around San Luis Obispo. Some events are free, like Alpha Gamma Omega’s (AGO) SuperSonic Bowl Sunday party. It’s at the AGO house located at 1700 Osos St. San Luis Obispo, California 93401. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. This is the fifth year AGO has hosted a Super Bowl party.

“We’ve typically filled up our entire living room with people and it’s always a pretty laid back party so it’s perfect for people who want something a little more low-key,” math sophomore and AGO Vice President Adam Scandlyn said.

In downtown San Luis Obispo, Spike’s pub is hosting their own festivities for those over 21. For $45, Super Bowl fans can get a cigar, beer and food. Spike’s will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this promotion to SLO Food Bank.

For Cal Poly students that choose to stay on campus, residence hall common rooms are always a great place to host a viewing party. Snacks bought by Plu$ Dollars can be a win too.

More than just a game

A popular way to add to the fun of watching the Super Bowl is by betting on teams using Super Bowl squares. The money that’s won can be donated to a worthy cause or fund the next pitcher of beer.

Besides the game itself, this year’s Super Bowl features multiple halftime shows. Lady Gaga will headline this year’s show. If she’s not your cup of tea, switch to Animal Planet to watch puppies romp around a makeshift, puppy-sized football field for the annual Puppy Bowl. If you are more of a cat person, the Hallmark Channel will host their own Kitten Bowl.

For computer engineering senior Andrew Berardinelli, the Super Bowl is all about eating good food and spending time with friends.

“We usually have food, kick back and watch football. I generally just love football, so this is kind of a big deal for me, especially being a Patriots fan,” Berardinelli said.