Man arrested in string of laptop theft

There have been multiple incidents of larceny and theft in the Julian A. McPhee University Union (building 65) and Robert E. Kennedy Library (building 35) since the start of spring quarter, according to the University Police Department (UPD) activity logs.

On Thursday, UPD arrested Skye Snow, a 21 year old from Madera who is not a Cal Poly student, in connection to these thefts, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Officers contacted Snow in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Chorro Street just off campus at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. They found Snow with four of the five stolen laptops stolen 24 hours previous to his arrest. He was transported and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Snow was charged with possession of stolen property, burglary and possession of a stolen credit card.

Students posted on social media regarding their laptops being stolen. Additionally, there were posts on the Cal Poly SLO Mustang Parent’s page regarding laptops and cell phones that were stolen when students got up to go to the bathroom or step away for a moment.