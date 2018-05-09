Man who tried to sexually assault Cal Poly student arrested

Tyrone Anderson is booked at the county jail with bail set at $1 million. SLOPD | Courtesy Photo

Tyrone Anderson, the man who attempted to kidnap, sexually assault and burglarize a Cal Poly student in San Luis Obispo Dec. 4, 2017, was arrested in Atascadero May 9, according to San Luis Obispo Police Lt. John Bledsoe.

After being identified through a DNA analysis that put him at the scene of the crime in December 2017, Anderson was arrested by the Atascadero Police Department on separate assault and kidnapping charges.

Anderson entered the Cal Poly student’s apartment in the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard at approximately 11:20 p.m. The 20-year-old female had just stepped out of the shower when she was accosted by Anderson in her apartment.

Anderson bound her and forced her into her bedroom. Suddenly, Anderson fled from the apartment and she was able to free herself and use her cellular phone to call 911.

After conducting DNA tests on an item of evidence left behind and finding a match to Anderson, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) had been looking for him ever since the assault.

SLOPD has arrested Anderson. He is being charged with attempt to commit rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping and burglary.

Anderson was recently booked into county jail and his bail was set at $1 million.