Marston’s closed for renovation as ownership changes, renamed The Mark

Video by Lauren Pluim

Marston’s Bar and Grill had it’s final “last call” as the popular student downtown spot of eight years becomes The Mark after a change in ownership.

The Mark will be a California cantina style bar and restaurant, with an updated appearance and a new back patio.

“We’re really trying to cater to the college students and young adults,” The Mark co-owner Rhianna Crisp said. “We’re going to have great deals on tacos and drinks and make it affordable for them. There will be something for everyone.”

Crisp says she was inspired by the aesthetic of bars on a recent trip to Austin, Texas which she hopes will set her business apart. The Mark will retain the same employees from Marston’s.

According to manager and bartender Josh Cantrell, the Marston family has another restaurant they want to focus on.

“An awesome family bought it and are fully remodeling it from the ground up,” Cantrell said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cantrell has a passion for Marston’s and is excited to have the same position as he did at Marston’s once it reopens.

“It will still be an awesome late-night spot after the remodel,” Cantrell said.