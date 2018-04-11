Meet the candidates for ASI 2018-2019

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) held Media Day April 11 to introduce the candidates for ASI President and Board of Directors.

ASI presidential candidates political science junior George Will and political science sophomore Jasmin Farini presented their platforms and each candidate for Board of Directors provided their name, major, year and the college they are representing.

This is the not the entire list of candidates. It is only reflective of the candidates present at Media Day.

ASI Presidential Candidates

Jasmin Fashami

George Will

ASI Board of Directors Candidates