Meet the candidates for ASI 2018-2019

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) held Media Day April 11 to introduce the candidates for ASI President and Board of Directors.
ASI presidential candidates political science junior George Will and political science sophomore Jasmin Farini presented their platforms and each candidate for Board of Directors provided their name, major, year and the college they are representing.
This is the not the entire list of candidates. It is only reflective of the candidates present at Media Day.
ASI Presidential Candidates
Jasmin Fashami
George Will
ASI Board of Directors Candidates
Adriena Le
Business administration Junior, Orfalea College of Business
“I sit on the Diversity and Inclusivity ad hoc committee as well as Academic Senate Sustainability Committee and I have worked really hard to encourage that within ASI. I also want to establish stronger relationships with OCOB and the rest of ASI.”
Jack Wooldrige
Business administration junior, Orfalea College of Business
“I am running on change that matters. I feel like there are so many opportunities for change, so that's really just about identifying what students want and creating a strategic plan that will actually have tangible change into the future.”
Matt Appell
Industrial technology & packaging freshman, Orfalea College of Business
“I am running on the platform of three pillars, including opportunity, rights and integration. As a first year, I have encountered opportunities that are beyond amazing, so I hope to be able to give back to OCOB with the opportunities it gave me."
David Miller
Industrial technology & packaging junior, Orfalea College of Business
“My goal is to have entrepreneurship be a required field for business majors. It prepares you to be the CEO of “You Inc.”
Nash Elder
Mechanical engineering freshman, College of Engineering
“The first issue is [campus] food stagnates, so adding cycling options would be great. The second is promoting all wellness: engineering is a especially stressful major and a huge issue. And the third issue that I want to deal with [is] enhancing study spaces.”
Syed Huzefa Rauf
Aerospace engineering freshman, College of Engineering
“Many people want to stay on campus because they believe on-campus residence is cheaper. But, recently our housing department is trying to increase our fees and trying to even it out with off-campus living costs.”
Alan Faz
Aerospace engineering senior, College of Engineering
“Something that I really want to promote is for the Board of Directors to provide office hours for students to come in and give input. I want to make sure students know that there are resources on campus and opportunities.”
Max Wirth
Biomedical engineering freshman, College of Engineering
“A lot of extracurricular opportunities can cost money, whether its club dues, playing intramural sports, or greek life. Trying to find a way to help them out so they can further their education through extracurricular activities while increasing diversity and inclusivity on campus.”
Maggie Cheung
Industrial engineering junior, College of Engineering
“I want to make resources better and more available to students. I want to improve and build relationships with students and provide education [about the resources we have] both on campus and off campus.”
Sam Cunningham
City and regional planning junior, College of Architecture and Design
“I think it is really important for students once they get here to have the experience they thought they were going to have when they chose to come to Cal Poly. Being a [Resident Advisor], I’ve heard a lot of concerns, so I want to go off of that information that I have gathered over the years to make the campus more inclusive.”
Anthony Beers
Architectural engineering junior, College of Architecture and Environmental Design
“I am running on representing my college and getting equal representation all around and voicing our concerns in the community. I also want to change some of the traffic issues around campus.”
Ruby Ledford
Political science junior, College of Liberal Arts
“I’m super passionate about taking students voices and complaints and broadcasting them through relationships with campus administration. I’m really about communicating and building those relationships between students, student government, administration and student leaders on campus.”
Hunter Helfgott
Sociology sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
“Accessibility, safety and inclusivity. These are things that are really needed on our campus.”
Emily Budd
Philosophy freshman, College of Liberal Arts
“I want to bring light to average students [on campus] who might not feel comfortable coming to ASI for their issues. I want to be a lesion for them.”
Dillon Garcia
Political science freshman, College of Liberal Arts
“I want to ensure communication between administration and my fellow students. I also want to make sure this process is transparent for all students needs.”
Jake Watkins
Political science junior, College of Liberal Arts
“I want to be a vessel to the student body’s voice, taking their concerns to the administration and taking the administration’s ideas back down to the student body. I’d also like to go into campus safety and wellbeing, specifically through mental health, awareness and assistance.”
Rob Moore
Political science freshman, College of Liberal Arts
“I’m running on the three R’s, recognition, resources and representation. We are really underrepresented as the College of Liberal Arts, resources can be tailored toward us a little more, and then also I want us to be represented as a real college.”
Noah Krigel
Sociology junior, College of Liberal Arts
“Clearly there are a lot of diversity and inclusion issues and there are a lot of structural changes that haven't been done. The College of Liberal Arts doesn’t even have its own building, so [I want] to bring more value and prestige to the college.”
Angelica Anguiano
Political science sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
“I want to continue the conversation between the College of Liberal Arts students and ASI Board. I want to bring their concerns forward and draw some legislation that addresses their issues.”
Roman Waskiewicz
Agricultural science junior, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
"Our college has people from a lot of different backgrounds and I think a lot of the times some voices get left out. I truly want to be the voice for the College of Agriculture."
Mark Borges
Environmental management and protection sophomore, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
“Fostering transparency, encouraging conversations and creating tools for change. My platform is all about responding to the campus climate and helping students connect their resources to the tangible change that they would like to see.”
James Broaddus
Agricultural communications junior, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
“I’m re-running for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences to represent the college as a whole. It is a diverse group of students with the three different sectors of the college, and I want to represent all the different voices.
Chloe Fowler
Agricultural communications sophomore, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
“I want to focus on representation and communication between all of the different majors in CAFES. I want to represent what my college wants. It’s something I am passionate about because as a student, I felt like I had no voice and I want to make that difference.”
Gabriela Guillen
Microbiology freshman, College of Science and Mathematics
“I’ve been very involved in activism and giving students a voice. I want to provide informal office hours so I can address personal concerns and things they are facing on campus.”
Samuel Park
Microbiology freshman, College of Science and Mathematics
“I am not one that is content to just be on the sidelines — I want my voice to be heard and I want to help others to get their voice to be heard. I want to be the people’s conduit so they can get their opinions heard on a macro level so any change they want to make can happen."
Hayley Grodt
Liberal studies junior, College of Science and Mathematics
“The main thing I want to focus on is being accessible to students. A lot of times, I find people have a lot of complaints or ideas, but they don’t know how to get those to the board or ASI Student Government.”
Maddie Myers
Liberal studies junior, College of Science and Mathematics
“My platform is transparency. I want to make sure students on campus can feel involved and not be intimidated by [ASI], I feel like there is some intimidation and I want to be more open to all the students make them feel welcome.”