Men’s Soccer Blue-Green rivalry sells out despite rare Sunday match

This year’s highly anticipated match of the Cal Poly vs. UC Santa Barbara Men’s Soccer match sold out in just under two days after tickets went on sale the morning of Monday, Sept. 24.

The Mustangs (3-4-1) will host the Gauchos (4-3) on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Alex G. Spanos Stadium, which is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 11,075 people for the sixth-straight year. The match is traditionally Cal Poly’s most attended athletics event of the year.

According to Cal Poly Ticketing Support Coordinator Elliott Stava, ticket sales have not seen any negative impact despite the game being on a Sunday night and approximately one month earlier than last year. They were nearly sold out by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday this year, according to Stava.

“We had a consistent line of around 50 people for 3 to 4 hours on Monday,” Stava said. “Everyone just wants to make sure they get their ticket because we sellout every year.”

Video by Jack Berkenfield

On Monday, the line went from the University Union Plaza to the entrance of 805 Kitchen, according to business administration senior and Cal Poly Ticket Sales employee Olivia Espinoza.

Psychology senior Kayla Bakhshi is grateful she got a ticket. There is an incredibly long line the first day the tickets go on sale every year, and she was not able to get a ticket on Monday, she said.

“I’m lucky that there wasn’t a line the second day of sales, and that they weren’t already sold out,” Bakhshi said.

She describes the event as a consistent highlight of her school year.

“Even though I didn’t have to wait this year, the line to get tickets is always worth it. I feel the most school spirit at these games than anywhere else,” Bakhshi said.

Others were disappointed by the timing of the Blue-Green game this year. Business administration sophomore Cloe Minsk and recreation parks and tourism administration sophomore Megan Popovich are unable to attend this year because of the day.

“I would have gladly waited in line for a ticket this year, but I have a conflict because sorority recruitment is happening during the game on Sunday night,” Minsk said.

Popovich will not be able to attend for the same reason. This means all students involved in sorority recruitment will not be able to attend the game this year, according to Minsk and Popovich.

“It’s a bummer, but at least we have two more years to attend the game. I feel bad for the seniors doing recruitment who won’t get another chance to go,” Popovich said.

Although the match’s timing has prevented some students from going this year, ticket sales show the game is set to have similar attendance as previous years.