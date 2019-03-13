Men’s Tennis makes it a 2-0 weekend

The Cal Poly Men’s Tennis team ended a positive weekend with a 6-1 victory over Denver to complete a 2-0 home stand.

The Mustangs earned their second straight victory to improve to 5-5 on the season while Denver fell to 6-6.

“Denver has been one of the stronger mid-majors of the year and I thought we did a good job of finding a way to win the doubles point and then we just took that momentum and rolled with it,” head coach Nick Carless said.

Cal Poly secured the doubles point after wins by the No. 3 doubles pairing of junior Antoine Noel and freshman Gary Vardanyan, and was clinched by the No. 2 pairing of sophomore Roman Shenkiryk and redshirt freshman Daly Meinert.

Senior Josh Ortlip continued his hot streak by winning his third straight match at the No.1 spot in straight sets to put the Mustangs up 2-0.

Vardanyan easily won his match in straight sets to give Cal Poly a 3-0 lead. Vardanyan is still undefeated in singles play this single with a record of 7-0.

“I feel like practice with coach has been really beneficial to me he’s been doing a lot for my game and it’s been directly translating to the court right now,” Vardanyan said.

Sophomore Alex Slater sealed the match for the Mustangs with his win at the No.4 spot in straights sets. Slater improved his singles record to 6-3 on the season with his third victory in a row.

“Right before this three match streak I may have played one of my worst matches in college and after that I was like I’ve got to get my shit together and I started focusing more on every point and it has been working out,” Slater said.

Even though the match was already won, senior Dominic Bechard and Noel both won their matches in three sets to put the finishing touch on the victory.

So far this season, Cal Poly has only lost one match at home and next will host Utah on Saturday Mar. 16 starting at 12 p.m.