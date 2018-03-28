Men’s tennis wins sixth straight match

The Mustangs have pushed their win streak to six matches with conference play just around the corner. Joe Schutz | Mustang News

Cal Poly men’s tennis team completed their five-match homestand with a 4-0 win against Boise State Sunday afternoon.

After sweeping four of the five matches during the homestand, the Mustangs improved their record to 12-4 on the season and sit atop the Big West Conference standings. With the win, Cal Poly improved its home record to 8-1 on the season.

The dual match began with doubles play as freshmen Andrew Whitehouse and Roman Shenkiryk defeated the Broncos’ Jack Heslin and Kyle Butters 5-4 in a close match.

Soon after, the duos of junior Josh Ortlip and senior Axel Damiens as well as senior Karl Enander and junior Dominic Bechard, defeated their opponents 6-3 and 6-4 respectively to secure the double point for the Mustangs.

In singles play, Cal Poly dominated to complete the sweep and end the dual match early. Damiens finished first as he followed a close first set with a 6-0 win in the second to pick up the win.

Ortlip and sophomore Antoine Noel followed, winning 6-2 and 6-4 respectively in their matches to reach a 4-0 score and complete the sweep.

With the win, the Mustangs have pushed their winning streak to six matches with conference play just around the corner.

The team began the first of a three-match road trip March 28 against University of Nevada, Las Vegas.