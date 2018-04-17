Molly Reed’s undefeated weekend lifts women’s tennis to first road victory

This season has not gone particularly well for the Cal Poly women’s tennis team, but the squad ended their season on a high note.

After falling to CSU Fullerton Saturday, senior Molly Reed posted an undefeated weekend in both singles and doubles play to lead the Mustangs to a win against UC Irvine in their final road match of the year.

Their victory last Sunday marks just the second time this season the Mustangs have bested a conference opponent, and the first time they won a match away from Mustang Tennis Complex.

Saturday vs CSU Fullerton

Reed was the lone victor for the Cal Poly women’s tennis team in singles play, winning her third straight match.

In doubles play, Reed and her partner, sophomore Susanne Boyden, won their match 6-2 to move their record as a pair to 4-0 this season.

With a victory over the Titans’ Luxizi Meng in the No. 4 spot in a sweep with scores of 6-3 and 6-1, Reed lifted her record to 8-3, the best on the team this season.

Freshman Grace Olyphant had the advantage in her singles game when the match was called after the Titans clinched with a 4-1 victory.

Sunday vs UC Irvine

The Cal Poly women’s tennis team rose to the occasion in their last opportunity to pick up a road win this season, defeating UC Irvine 4-1.

Reed and Boyden kept their undefeated streak alive with a 6-3, 6-3 win at the No. 3 position to help the Mustangs jump out to an early 3-0 lead over the Anteaters.

After sophomore Seriana Slatzen fell to UC Irvine’s Vivien Dvali to narrow the score 3-1, Reed sealed the match for the Mustangs with a 6-3, 6-3 singles victory over Yulin Chen.

Reed’s win lifts her singles record to 9-3 this season, the best on the team.

With the loss, the Anteaters (8-15, 0-7) remain the only team in the Big West that has yet to win a conference match.

The Mustangs return to San Luis Obispo Saturday, April 21 for another Blue-Green Rivalry match against UC Santa Barbara.