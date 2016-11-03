Monarchs migrate to Pismo by the thousands

Three thousand monarch butterflies have already made themselves at home at the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove, and more are expected in the coming weeks.

The butterflies come to Pismo because of the perfect climate, trees that protect them from the wind and the low amount of predators. Scientists believe they cluster together in trees for protection, camouflage and warmth.

The grove opened to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22. Visitors can view the butterflies through multiple telescopes. They can also buy monarch merchandise and listen to informational talks by California State Park docents.

Laura Hoover visited the grove to see why monarchs like it on the Central Coast.

The butterflies will be overwintering through February. Visit monarchbutterfly.org for more information and directions.