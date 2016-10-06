Morro Bay changes its annual festival to showcase locals

Morro Bay hosted its 35th annual Harbor Festival on Oct. 1. This year, the festival included local vendors, restaurants and businesses. This change increased the attendance of the event and made the festival all about Morro Bay.

The event included freshly caught fish from the bay, contests, live music from local bands and ended with a firework show.

Harbor Festival Executive Director Don Doubledee said the festival will continue to grow and improve each year.

Visit morrobay.org to find out about more events in Morro Bay.