Mustang Gameday anchors Brian Truong and Sydney Brandt preview Cal Poly football’s home game versus the Montana Grizzlies. The Mustangs return home to take on No. 17 Montana in a Big Sky Conference matchup in Spanos Stadium. Guests include Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh, quarterbacks coach Dano Graves, Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber, and Cal Poly volleyball head coach Sam Crosson.