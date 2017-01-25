Mustang Grooves: Helping you get ‘enerjazzed’

This week’s Mustang Grooves presents a jazz-filled playlist to ease your way through the third week of classes. An ode to the classics, this playlist pays tribute to the birth of jazz in New Orleans. “Enerjazz” your school week with some old school melodies.

“Yardbird Suite” – Charlie Parker

“Basin St. Blues” – Louis Armstrong

“Sexual Healing” – Marvin Gaye

“Unsquare Dance”- Dave Brubeck

“Autumn Leaves” – Cannonball Adderley

“Midnight Blue” – Kenny Burrell

“A Love Supreme, Part I Acknowledgement”- John Coltrane

“Cousin Mary” – John Coltrane

“Sing Sing Sing” – Benny Goodman

“Ten Long Years” – BB King

“Mary Had A Little Lamb” – Stevie Ray Vaughan