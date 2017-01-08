Mustang Grooves: A playlist for productivity

The decorations have been put away, the gifts opened and the sweets eaten. It’s time to get back to business — but don’t fret. We polled Cal Poly students to see what they groove to when getting through the back-to-school blues. What resulted is a playlist of smooth, electro-pop songs to perfectly match your mood when getting back into the daily college grind.
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“Lost” – Frank Ocean
“Worry” – Jack Garratt
“Gorgeous” – X Ambassadors
“Penthouse Floor” – John Legend & Chance the Rapper
“Gone Are the Days” – HONNE
“She Wants” – Sunset Sons
“Borrowed Time” – Frances
“Weight in Gold” – Gallant
“Bad 4 U” – Imad Royal
“Something For Nothing” – Rationale
“So Real” – Anthony Flammia
“Talking to Myself” – Gallant