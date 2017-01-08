Mustang Grooves: A playlist for productivity

The decorations have been put away, the gifts opened and the sweets eaten. It’s time to get back to business — but don’t fret. We polled Cal Poly students to see what they groove to when getting through the back-to-school blues. What resulted is a playlist of smooth, electro-pop songs to perfectly match your mood when getting back into the daily college grind.

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

“Lost” – Frank Ocean

“Worry” – Jack Garratt

“Gorgeous” – X Ambassadors

“Penthouse Floor” – John Legend & Chance the Rapper

“Gone Are the Days” – HONNE

“She Wants” – Sunset Sons

“Borrowed Time” – Frances

“Weight in Gold” – Gallant

“Bad 4 U” – Imad Royal

“Something For Nothing” – Rationale

“So Real” – Anthony Flammia

“Talking to Myself” – Gallant