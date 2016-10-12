Mustang Insider Oct. 11: In the studio with Cal Poly athletes

Mustang News anchors Allison Edmonds and Joe Schutz sit down with Joseph Gigantino from men’s football, Eric Kam from men’s soccer and Alexis Clewis from women’s volleyball to recap and preview this week in fall sports.
Watch them in action:
- Men’s soccer takes on UC Davis at home on Wednesday Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium
- Women’s soccer vs. UC Santa Barbara on Thursday Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium
- Women’s volleyball at Cal State Fullerton on Friday Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
- Cross Country Cal Poly Invitational on Saturday Oct. 15, 9/9:30 a.m. at Fairbanks Memorial Course
- Men’s football at Portland State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m.
- Men’s soccer takes on UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium
- Women’s volleyball at UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.