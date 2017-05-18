Mustang Mile’s sixth installment coming to campus

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI), along with nonprofit organization Aware Awake Alive, will host its sixth annual Mustang Mile on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on campus.

The 5K run/walk will begin and end in front of the Recreation Center and will wind 3.1 miles around the west side of campus.

Mustang Mile brings awareness to alcohol poisoning and the importance of caring for all members of the community, according to the press release.

“This year’s Mustang Mile will be a celebration of life and a positive event for students and community members,” ASI Events Special Events Student Assistant Joanne Lodato said. “This event has been growing each year and is a great way for the community to come together to support Aware Awake Alive.”

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes to show their Mustang Pride. Prizes will be given out to winners of different categories, such as the top runners for different age groups and the best costume category, according to the press release.

Runners can enjoy live music, free food, an event t-shirt, as well as an opportunity to interact with campus clubs and organizations.

Registration for Mustang Mile costs $18 and is open until the start of the event on the ASI website, according to the press release.