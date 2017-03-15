Try to beat Mustang News’ March Madness bracket

To some, March is a month for enjoying the first weeks of spring weather. Others enjoy St. Patrick’s Day or, on a local note, St. Fratty’s Day.

For us, it’s a month of madness.

March Madness. In other words: it’s time for those brackets!

The drama. The upsets. The Cinderella stories. All of that and more will likely occur in the next month of men’s college basketball.

We, Mustang News sports editor Ayrton Ostly and sports staff writer Erik Engle, invite you to beat us in the Mustang News bracket challenge this year. Being on the sports staff, we figure we know a thing or two about college basketball.

Think you know better? Submit your bracket here.

The winner gets a $15 gift card to Blast Taproom in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Let the madness begin!